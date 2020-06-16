KU dispels rumours about PG entrance tests

University of Kashmir (KU) on Tuesday asked students not to pay any heed to “rumours and fake news” about entrance tests being conducted by the varsity for admission to various postgraduate programs.

In a statement, the KU refuted the rumour, terming it as “false news and highly mischievous.” “The decision to conduct entrance examination for various PG programs will be taken later after reviewing the ground situation in tune with the advisories issued by the government, District Disaster Management Authority and the health department. No such decision has been taken yet and we request the aspirants not to pay any attention to these rumours,” said the statement.

While refuting the “perception” about mass promotion the statement said that “no mass promotion will be given to the students pursuing various undergraduate and postgraduate courses.