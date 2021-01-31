KU extends winter vacation by a week

The authorities in Kashmir University (KU) have extended the winter vacation for main campus and all satellite campuses up to February 6.

The varsity is likely to start offline classes for the students from February 8. Earlier, the winter vacation was announced for the teaching departments in the university and its satellite campuses from January 1 to 31.

The Dean Academic Affairs of KU, Prof. Akbar Masood, said they have extended the winter vacation by one week in view of the prevailing harsh weather conditions.

“It will be really difficult for the students to travel from different districts to the university and attend classes in this biting cold. We decided to extend the vacation till Saturday and then start classwork from Monday,” he said.

The Dean Academic Affairs KU further said they have already intimated all the heads of the departments and deans of faculties about the extension in the winter vacation.

“We will also issue formal notice on Monday morning for the information of the students as well,” he said.

The J&K government earlier ordered that physical classes be started for students in all Universities and degree colleges after the winter vacation ends in the institutions.

The winter vacation for degree colleges in summer zones of Jammu ended on January 31 while the winter vacation for degree colleges in Kashmir and winter zones of Jammu will end on February 14.

“The government has decided to start the classwork in Universities and Colleges of Kashmir division from February 15. We have two weeks to chalk out the strategies about resuming offline classes in the University,” Prof. Akbar Masood said.

As already reported by this newspaper, the KU has constituted a committee, headed by dean academic affairs, to decide about resuming offline classes for students in the university.

“We have not decided anything as of now. We have extended the vacation for now. In these coming days, we will take a decision about it in line with the government directions,” he said.

A top official said the KU was facing a challenge of opening hostels for all the students as it carries a risk factor with it. “Majority of the students belong to different districts other than Srinagar. If we call them to attend offline classes on a daily basis then we have to open hostels for them as well. But it will be a risk to open hostels at this stage,” the official said.

Already reported, the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora has extended the winter vacation up to February 13 and is likely to resume the offline classes for students after the winter vacation ends at the institution.

Registrar Cluster University Srinagar (CUS), Prof. Mir Khurshid said they will resume normal offline classes for students enrolled in post graduate and integrated courses.

“But for undergraduate courses, we have decided to call students on a rotation basis as mentioned in the government directions. We will continue this plan till March 31 and further decision will be taken accordingly,” he said.