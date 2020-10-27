KU gives online, offline option to law students for end semester exam

The Kashmir University’s Law Department has decided to hold the examination of outgoing 6th semester students both through online and offline modes.

Majority of law students were in favour of online exam.

Head, debarment of Law, Prof Ayub said they have decided to provide both options to the students. “We will take exam through online as well as offline modes. We are just looking into the similarity aspects of it,” he said.

Prof Ayub said that the Bar Council of India (BCI) on October 5 issued a circular providing that students “excluding those in the end semester” be promoted to next class.

The BCI circular, however, stressed on maintaining transparency “in holding exams of end semester students,” he said. “On the basis of that, we decided to conduct end semester exam online on the pattern of UGAT exams wherein cameras were kept open to check unfair means. But the students didn’t agree to it,” he said.

He said that later it was decided to hold exam through offline mode with a fifty percent relaxation in syllabus but students opposed this decision as well. “Now we have decided to conduct the exam through both offline and online modes,” Prof. Ayub said.

He said the “similarity aspects of the exam through online and offline modes will be matched to maintain standards of exams”.

“In online mode, the students will have to answer five objective type questions, three short type question and one out of three questions in long answer type questions,” he said. He said the same pattern will be followed for offline mode as well.

Meanwhile, a group of students said the exams should be conducted as early as possible so that they can register for LLM and other exams as well. “Jammu University has already conducted the end semester exams and we are lagging behind. If our exams are not conducted on time, the students of Jammu University will be one academic year ahead of us,” the students said.