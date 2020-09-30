KU holds 63rd Academic Council meet

In a significant development, Kashmir University (KU) has decided declared that four postgraduate departments, which had been merged earlier, would be granted the status of independent departments from the ongoing academic year.

The decision was taken in the varsity’s Academic Council meeting on Wednesday. The four departments include Clinical Biochemistry, Bio-Resources, Geo-Informatics and another department. This was the 63rd Council meeting which was chaired by Vice Chancellor KU, Prof Talat Ahamd.

“Earlier Clinical biochemistry was merged with Bio Chemistry department, Bio-resources with Botany and Geo-informatics with geology. But now these departments will work and grow as independent departments,” Registrar KU, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir said.

He said these departments will be eligible to apply for different schemes for up gradation and will receive separate funding as well.

“These departments will be recognized as separate independent departments cum research centres,” he said.

The Council has also endorsed introduction of MTech program in electrical (power system and control) and in Mechanical (design engineering) and electronics and communication engineering, at Zakura Campus.

“Introduction of Phd program in Microbiology in collaboration with government Medical College Srinagar was also discussed,” he said.

The University administration has also endorsed the demand of candidates aspiring to join LLB course directly from third year in the Law Department of the varsity.

This will prove beneficial for those pass outs who have completed their two-year law degree in early 80s and were now barred by Bar Council of India to practice law.

“There was a case of one lawyer who has done a two-year law degree in 1982 but the Bar Council gives license to those having completed three years LLB course. So, all such candidates who have completed regular mode two year law degree will be allowed to join the LLB course in the University directly from 3rd year so that they can get the license to practice law,” the Registrar KU said.

The Council has also allowed the medical colleges to start various undergraduate courses apart from MBBS. “Apart from the MBBS course, the medical colleges will be allowed to start various BSc courses like medical laboratory technology, radio technology, cardiac care technology, physiotherapy and other courses,” he said.

Meanwhile, during the meeting the VC KU has stressed on the need to ensure that academic standards and benchmarks were not compromised at any level in the varsity.

He has also stated that introduction of new courses proposed in the Council was done strictly in accordance with the set norms and guidelines as envisaged under the New Education Policy-2020.

“University is getting importance nationally and internationally and we have to take a collective approach. We have to build and consolidate our position and at the same time provide quality education,” Prof Talat said.

The Academic Council meeting was attended by Dean, Academic Affairs Prof Akbar Masood; Dean Research, Prof Shakeel A Romshoo; Dean College Development Council, Prof GM Sangmi and Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir.