KU holds online seminar on World Environment Day

Department of Environmental Science, University of Kashmir (KU) on Tuesday held an online seminar on “Time for Nature”: Explore Nature with Iconic Spots”, on the ‘World Environment Day.

Vice Chancellor (VC) KU Prof Talat Ahmad delivered a presidential address on the occasion during which he emphasized upon the need to have various working groups of researchers in the University who will take the lead in submitting proposals to various funding agencies for earning grants and work on the pressing issues like climate change, carbon dioxide emission and silicate weathering linkages in the nature.

He stressed on expediting afforestation campaigns so as to check air pollution which has assumed alarming proportions.

Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Dean Research KU gave a comprehensive account of research scenario at the varsity and remarked that there was a need to link the research and science with policy, practice and governance.

He said researchers should also try to take up such research problems and issues which were linked to society and with problems that Jammu and Kashmir was facing.

Prof Shamim Ahmad Shah, Dean School of Earth and Environmental Sciences emphasised on the importance of such events for creating awareness on several issues of environment importance.

Prof Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, Head Department of Environmental Science and Director of the seminar highlighted the importance of the seminar.

Coordinator of the seminar, Dr Sami Ullah Bhat, Senior Assistant Professor, Department of Environmental Science offered vote of thanks while as Dr Arshid Jehangir, organising Secretary of the seminar conducted the proceeding.

Students, research scholars and few faculty members displayed their creativity, art, skill and research ideas through poster presentation on the theme.

The three best poster presentations were awarded with certificates of merit besides a certificate of participation.

There were four experts who delivered talks on various burning and pressing issues like mountain ecosystems and climate change, contemporary environmental issues of societal importance in Kashmir like air pollution, massive land system changes, wetland degradation, biodiversity conservation and ecosystem degradation.

The experts include David James Molden, Director General, International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICMOD), Kathmandu, Nepal; Prof Romshoo; Prof PK Joshi, School of Environmental Sciences, JNU New Delhi; Prof Arun Kansal, Head Coca Cola Department of Regional Water Studies, TERI School of Advanced Studies, New Delhi.

The technical session started with the lead lecture of Dr Molden. He delivered a talk on Hindukush Himalaya mountains, climate change, and nature based solutions.

“Climate change and sustainable mountain development are issues of urgent important both for mountain people and for all of Asia and the world,” said Dr Molden.

Prof Romshoo threw light in a detailed manner on issues like air quality, climate change, melting cryosphere, depleting stream flows, land system changes, wetlands and water bodies.

Prof Joshi stressed on expansion of programs like Nagar Van (Urban/City forests). “Ecosystem integrity is must and it underlines human health and development. All ecosystems (terrestrial and aquatic) should be taken with high degree of integrity to all development programs. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) need to be taken in consideration while framing and executing any development programs and/or while executing any intervention to any system,” he said.

Prof Kansal said cities were complex open systems with linkages to hinterlands across multiple scales. He said spatial planning can influence resource use, governance of mitigation in settlements benefits from poly-centric and multi-level governance approach.

“Urban settlements are faced with multiple sustainability challenges and thus mitigation strategies must address multiple agendas,” he said.