KU holds online workshop on Empathetic Leadership

The University of Kashmir on Saturday organised an online workshop on ‘Empathetic Leadership in the 21st Century’.

The day-long workshop titled ‘Empathetic Leadership in 21st Century: Contextualised for Indian Women’ was organised by the varsity’s Centre for Women’s Studies and Research (CWSR) in collaboration with the ‘Led By Foundation’.

Coordinator CWSR and workshop facilitator Prof Tabassum Firdous welcomed the participants and deliberated upon various outreach programmes held by the Centre under the mentorship of Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad. She stressed on the importance of empathetic leadership among women, citing examples of effective management of the ongoing Covid crisis in the women-led countries.

Dr Gazalla Amin, first female secretary general, Chamber of Commerce and Industries Kashmir and Commonwealth Fellow in Disaster Management, reflected on her success story as an entrepreneur.

Dr Gazalla, the chief guest, highlighted the need to create a support system for women to emerge as leaders driven by persistence and education.

Paran Amitava gave a brief introduction of Led By Foundation’s work and achievements, while Dr Shazia Malik, Assistant Professor at CWSR formally introduced the resource person, Dr Ruha Shadab, CEO & Founder, Led By Foundation.

Dr Ruha said empathy was a leadership quality which needs to be cultivated “to understand the needs of each other.” Shabeena Shaik, social entrepreneur and member, Led By Foundation, emphasised on the importance of creating a support system for women to emerge as empathic leaders. Dr Roshan Ara, senior faculty member CWSR, presented a vote of thanks.