KU holds special lecture on NSS Day

On the eve of National Service Scheme (NSS) Day, the NSS wing, University of Kashmir (KU) organized a special lecture on “NSS: Its origin and relevance in higher Education” for NSS volunteers of various Universities and Colleges of Kashmir.

Professor Akash Gulalia, former Dean Social Sciences, BPS Women University and OSD at Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan delivered the special lecture.

Prof Akash discussed at length about the origin and relevance of the NSS in the Higher Education sector. The speaker emphasized on the fact that Higher Education institutions need to give special attention to the NSS so that more and more students were encouraged to be part of this movement.

He also talked about the importance of voluntary services to address the issues faced by the society in the contemporary times.

While discussing the priority areas of intervention and the role of youth, the speaker highlighted the importance of student led movements like NSS to address the challenges faced by the country.

During the course of lecture, the speaker shared some of his experiences with the NSS volunteers. The lecture was followed by a question answer session.

The organizing team was led by Dr Musavir Ahmad, Coordinator NSS University of Kashmir and included programme officers, Dr Wakar Amin, Dr Yasir Hameed, Dr Hina Basharat and Dr Shazia Malik. The lecture was moderated by D Wakar Amin while Dr Yasir Hameed presented vote of thanks.