KU holds webinar on 'gender stereotyping'

Centre for Women’s Studies and Research, University of Kashmir (KU) in collaboration with University Grants Commission (UGC) held a webinar “Gender Stereotyping and Its Perils: Reflections and Criticisms,” on Friday.

Prof Savita Singh, Founding Director School of Gender and Development Studies, IGNOU Delhi, gave a detailed talk on the dynamics of gender stereotyping and its impact.

Starting with the theoretical exploration of understanding gender stereotyping from a two-pronged approach of “human rights perspective” and “feminist critique”, the speaker reflected upon the importance of understanding gender stereotyping as a deeply rooted institutionalized mechanism in social and economic structures.

The webinar was chaired by Dean, School of Social Sciences, KU, Prof Bashir Ahmad Khan. He spoke on significance of history in understanding and eradicating the phenomenon of gender stereotyping effectively.

In her inaugural speech, Coordinator Centre for Women’s Studies and Research, Dr Tabasum Firdous reflected upon the importance of highlighting gender stereotyping and its perils in day to day lives. She also deliberated upon the Centre’s interventions.