KU issue notice for LLM students

Controller of examination, University of Kashmir (KU) on Wednesday said online submission and downloading of examination forms/fee receipts for regular LLM 2nd semester (CBCS) batch-2018 shall remain available on the varsity website egov.uok.edu.in/econduct.

In a statement, the KU said the date of commencement for online examination forms/fee receipts was May 20 and last date for online examination forms/fee receipts was May 31.

The backlog candidates of LLM 2nd semester (CBCS) Batch (2015-2017) can download their examination forms subject to the condition that they have attended the respective class work and passed internal assessments.

The students whose forms are generated as verified shall complete the payment of fee online via debit/credit card/Rupay card(free of Charges)/UPI(free of Charges)

Students whose forms are generated as not verified shall contact examhelpline @ uok.edu.in with relevant details.