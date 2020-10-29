KU, J&K WRRA join hands for water resources management

University of Kashmir (KU) and J&K Water Resources Regulatory Authority (WRRA) Thursday vowed to work in close coordination on policy-making related to judicious management of water resources in the Union territory.

At a high-level expert meeting here, KU Vice Chancellor, Prof Talat Ahmad and Ghanshyam Jha, Chairman J&KWRRA, deliberated upon a roadmap for sustainable development of water resources with robust policy-making and newer approaches.

The University, it was agreed, shall support the WRRA with information and knowledge which would lead to better policy-cum-decision-making on various issues related to judicious management and equitable allocation of water resources across J&K.

The meeting, among others, was attended by KU’s Dean of Research, Prof Shakil A Romshoo and Registrar, Dr Nisar A Mir. Underscoring the importance of sustainable development of water resources, the members discussed issues concerning rivers, stream-flows, glaciers, lakes and water-bodies in light of knowledge and information generated by various departments of the University in these key areas.

The University shall also help support and build technical ingenuity of the WRRA in areas of watershed management, remote sensing/GIS, water supply, demand assessment and hydrometeorological hazards.