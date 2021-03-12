KU joins celebrations

The University of Kashmir on Friday joined the country-wide ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ celebrations, the 75-week commemoration of the country’s 75th year of Independence.

At a ceremony held in the main campus, Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad led the celebrations as chief guest, while Talat Pervez Rohella, Commissioner/Secretary, Higher Education Department and Prof Akbar Masood, Vice-Chancellor Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri were the guests of honour.

The ceremony, held in line with the objectives of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ celebrations, was attended by top administrative officers including Dean Academic Affairs, Dean Research, Dean College Development Council, Registrar, Controller of Examinations, Dean Students Welfare besides Heads/Coordinators/Directors of various departments/centres of the main and satellite campuses.

In his special remarks on the occasion, Prof Talat threw light on the country’s mega scientific, cultural, social and technological advancements as well as its journey to become atma-nirbhar (self-reliant) in all aspects.

“The glory, diversity, democratic ideals, innovations and achievements of this country continue to remain distinct to make it attain new heights with each passing day,” the VC said.

He said the University of Kashmir will organise more and more events related to the Mahotsav celebrations in coming weeks.

During the ceremony, the participants joined the proceedings of the main ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ celebrations led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the virtual mode.