KU joins national-level webinar on Access to Justice

Kashmir University’s State Resource Centre (SRC) on Thursday participated in the national-level webinar on Access to Justice.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Neelofar Khan and Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, who is also Director of SRC, joined the webinar ‘Access to Justice—Challenges and Solutions’, organised by Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India. N K Gayagi, Joint Secretary, Legal Aid to Poor & Access to Justice, inaugurated the webinar, which was aimed at underlining key objectives of the Access to Justice (A2J-NE&JK) project. He said all the concerned SRCs must ensure timely completion of the project to enable vulnerable sections of the society to benefit from it.

In her remarks, Prof Neelofar Khan said that academic institutions must take a lead in raising awareness about legal remedies available to the marginalised sections of the society to seek access to justice.

“Lack of awareness appears to be one of the key impediments in the way of people’s access to justice. Our SRC must continue with its sustained focus on this aspect an help raise this awareness at grassroots,” she said.

In his remarks, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir said the SRC is committed to develop innovative ways to address the legal needs of the marginalised and vulnerable sections of the society.

He said the SRC continues to focus on capacity building of common masses to ensure their easy access to rights and entitlements.

“Enhancing legal awareness of the vulnerable populations is very important,” he said.

Dr Shailash Srivastava, Director at Department of Justice, Government of India, highlighted key objectives of the A2J-NE&JK project.

Pertinently, the SRCs in Assam, Central University of Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya also participated in the important national-level webinar.

KU SRC officials including Mohammad Yousuf, Manzoor Ahmad and Shumaila Shamim, also attended the webinar.