KU, JU VCs get additional charge of Srinagar, Jammu Cluster Universities

J&K government has assigned the charge of Vice Chancellor (VC) of Cluster Universities, Srinagar and Jammu to the VC of University of Kashmir (KU) and Jammu University (JU) respectively.

An official said the decision was taken after the government accepted the resignation of the incumbent VC of the Cluster University of Srinagar, Dr Sheikh Javaid and the VC of Cluster University Jammu, Prof Anju Basin.

“Consequent upon the acceptance of the resignation of the Vice Chancellor of Cluster University Srinagar by the competent authority it is hereby ordered that the charge of VC Cluster University Srinagar shall be held by Vice Chancellor KU, Prof Talat Ahmad in addition to his own duties,” reads an order issued by Commissioner Secretary, Higher Education. It reads Prof Talat will hold the charges till the appointment of a new head of the institution.

In a separate order, the charge of the VC Cluster University Jammu has been given to the VC of JU, Prof Manoj Kumar Dhar till the appointment of new head of the institution.

Dr Ahmed and Prof Bhasin were appointed as the VCs of Srinagar and Jammu Cluster Universities respectively in January 2017, for a period of five years.

However, the government amended the University Act earlier this year, reducing the tenure of the VCs from five years to three years. Later, Higher Education department constituted a search committee for the appointment of the new VCs.

In wake of the move, both the incumbent VCs of the Cluster Universities recently submitted resignation to the LG, GC Murmu who is the Chancellor of the Universities of J&K.