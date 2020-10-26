KU law students demand offline exams

Kashmir University law students on Monday urged the administration to conduct their offline examinations.

A delegation of students of LLB (3rd year) and BALLB programme (five year), of 2015 batch, said they were expected to graduate in September this year. “But we are still waiting for our final semester examination to commence,” they said.

The students said the Department of Law has changed the past four decisions related to the mode of examinations. “We fear that this undue delay in examinations will eventually delay award of our degree and career prospects,” said the students.

“When various medical and engineering admission tests have been already conducted and even JKBOSE has also decided to conduct offline examinations for class 10 and 12 in the coming month, why can’t the University hold offline exams,” they said.