KU Law students stage protest

Law students of Kashmir University on Monday staged a protest at Press Enclave demanding that their exams should be conducted in online mode as per the guidelines of University Grant Commission (UGC) and Bar Council of India (BCI).

“The Kashmir University is taking our examination in an offline mode, which is against the guidelines of UGC. When Jammu University can take exams in online mode, why not Kashmir University,” the students asked.

The students alleged that their date sheet was issued without taking them and class representatives into confidence. “During this harsh winter and the ongoing pandemic, it is not possible for most of the students to come from the far flung areas and risk their lives. Some of them have to find accommodation in Srinagar as the hostel is not safe due to Covid-19,” they said.

One of the students said, “there was a correction in our examination forms and we were being asked by the authorities to visit the IT department and edit the applications by ourselves. Without issuing the passwords to access the internet, the authorities have charged us Rs 300.”