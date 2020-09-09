KU must strive for excellence: Prof Talat

University of Kashmir (KU) must strive hard and take appropriate steps to secure the status of “University with Potential for Excellence” which would pave way for more collaborative research, funding and better opportunity for students and researchers.

This was stated by Vice Chancellor (KU), Prof Talat Ahmad while chairing a high level meeting to review performance of University post NAAC accreditation and post NIRF Rankings-2020.

The meeting was aimed at focusing on sustaining the strengths of the varsity and finding ways to work upon and improve upon its weaknesses.

Prof Talat said the KU has the potential of translating some of the existing interdisciplinary Centers into Centers of excellence depending on locational advantages and scientific expertise.

He stressed upon further augmentation of facilities in some cutting-edge areas of research and said there was an opportunity for increasing the number of MoUs with national and international institutions of excellence to promote research.

The KU was awarded A+ grade in the recent re-accreditation cycle by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and it also improved five positions in the National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF)-2020 and stood at 48th rank amongst the Universities at the country level.

Prof Talat said there was a scope of improvement in showcasing the strengths and achievements of the University to improve its public perception which can make the varsity an attractive destination for faculty and scholars.

In response to a power point presentation by Directorate of Internal Quality Assurance titled “Quality enhancement : a way forward,” the VC informed that the UGC assists selected Universities with a vision to achieve excellence in teaching and research by conferring on them the status of Universities with Potential for Excellence (UPE).

The VC said that almost all accreditation and ranking agencies stress on quality initiative, quality sustenance and quality enhancement and DIQA of the University has to shoulder great responsibility in sustaining and enhancing the quality in education.

However, the VC cautioned of being complacent and said that post re-accreditation, the University should leave no stone unturned to maintain and further improve its standards of teaching-learning, research and extension, besides undertake serious efforts for consolidation, expansion and modernization of its resources and infrastructure to make this institution as the first choice of students.

The meeting was attended by Dean Academic Affairs, Prof Akbar Masood; Dean Research, Prof Shakeel A Romshoo; Registrar, Dr Nisar A Mir; Controller of Examinations, Prof Farooq A Mir; Director DIQA, Prof Anwaar Hassan; Joint Registrar Budget & Creation, Dr Ishfaq A Zari; Director IT & SS, Dr Maroof Qadri; Showkat Shafi, Deputy Director Quality Assurance KU; Mujtaba Shafi, scientist B; Er Asim, IT& SS and other officials from the DIQA.