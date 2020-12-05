KU organises extension lecture on Shaikh-ul-Alam (RA)

Kashmir University’s Markaz-i-Noor Centre for Shaikh-ulAalam Studies (CSAS) Saturday organised an extension lecture on Sheikh-ul-Alam (RA).

Prof SanaullahParvaz delivered the lecture ‘Revisiting Shaikh-ul-Aalam vis-à-vis contemporary issues of Kashmir’.

In his introductory remarks, CSAS chairman Prof G N Khaki highlighted the importance of organising such academic events and welcomed the participants.

DrMaroof Shah introduced the guest speaker and theme of the discourse.

Prof Parvaz highlighted the role of Shaikh-ulAalam (RA) as Reshi and Sufi in promoting harmony and brotherhood in Kashmir and referred to the need for adherence to Reshi-Sufi precepts in the contemporary scenario.

The lecture was attended by a select group of scholars, writers, poets, administrators and educationists, including Prof PeerzadaIrshad, Chief Librarian, University of Kashmir; Prof Tareak Ahmad Rather, Director Centre of Central Asian Studies University of Kashmir; Dr Mohammad Afzal Mir; Prof Tariq Ahmad Chesti, Director Distance Education, University of Kashmir; Mohammad YousufMashoor and several students and scholars.