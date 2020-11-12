Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 13, 2020, 12:15 AM

KU organises webinar to mark 143rd birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal (RA)

The University of Kashmir organised an international-level webinar to commemorate 143rd birth anniversary of great philosopher and poet Allama Iqbal (RA).

Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir inaugurated the day-long webinar titled ‘Contemporary Relevance of Iqbal’s Poetry’, organised by the varsity’s Iqbal Institute of Culture and Philosophy (IICP).

In his address, Dr Mir congratulated the IICP for organising the webinar on an important theme concerning the meaningfulness of Iqbal’s thought and message in the present times. Iqbal’s poetry and philosophy, he said, offer a serious approach to addressing a range of critical problems and issues that people are faced up with.

“Iqbal’s concept of social order, based on Tawhid, equality, love and selfhood (khudi), is one of his great achievements,” Dr Mir said.

Dr Taqi Hassan Abedi, scientist and expert in Iqbal Studies from USA, delivered a keynote address and deliberated on the various important aspects of Iqbal’s poetry. He also dwelt on Iqbal’s deep attachment to the holy Qur’an, the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and the valid knowledge traditions “which make him not only the poet of the present, but of the future as well”.

Prof Altaf Hussian Ahangar, former Professor of Law at IIU Malaysia was the guest speaker on the occasion and presented a paper on Iqbal’s concept of ‘Ijma’, highlighting minutely Iqbal’s keen efforts to reinterpret the basic sources of the Islamic law, particularly ‘Ijma’ in light of new challenges of the age.

Prof Shohab Anayat Malik, Head, Department of Urdu, University of Jammu presided over the webinar and lauded the IICP for organising the important webinar to discuss the universal values of Iqbal’s poetry.

“It is a good tribute to Iqbal as well as the world of Urdu literature,” he said.

Dr Musthaq Ahmad Ganai, Coordinator IICP, welcomed the guests and participants, while Prof Abdul Rashid Bhat presented a vote of thanks.

