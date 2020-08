The University of Kashmir (KU) on Monday postponed the MBBS exams till further notice.

“It is hereby notified for the information of all concerned that the MBBS examinations (regular/supplementary) for which date sheets have been already issued by the University have been postponed till further notice,” said an official communication.

Controller of Examinations, KU, Prof Farooq A Mir said fresh dates for the deferred examinations shall be notified separately, later.