KU refutes reports of fee hike

University of Kashmir (KU) on Friday refuted the reports of fee hike by the varsity which was carried by some sections of media.

A statement said the University has not hiked any fee, examination or otherwise, during the lockdown period.

“An anomaly of higher fee, which had inadvertently happened online due to wrong linking in a particular course, was brought to our notice and it was promptly corrected,” said the statement.

It said in case any student has deposited the increased fee due to the error, it will be automatically refunded.

“Still if the fee is not reverted or refunded, the students can contact through the grievance portal of controller examination and ask for the refund,” said the statement.

It said in fact the University was considering a proposal to reduce examination fees, for the current semesters. “It may be noted a definite process is being followed by the University for proper assessment of students and declaration of results which involves considerable cost,” said the statement.

The statement said the University administration was very sensitive and fully ceased of the situation. “The decisions are being taken, accordingly for the benefit of students while following guidelines and ensuring the quality and the credibility of degrees,” said the statement.

The University has also constituted an Advisory cum Monitoring Committee, under the chairmanship of Dean Academic Affairs for promptly looking into issues that may arise due to new work dynamics of online teaching, learning and assessment started in view of the COVID19 pandemic.

A grievance committee under the chairmanship of Dean College Development Council has also been constituted to look into the grievances and specific issues of the students.