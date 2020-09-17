KU reschedules ES entrance date to avoid clash with CUK Botany test

Authorities at University of Kashmir (KU) on Friday rescheduled the date of entrance exam for Environmental Science (ES) to avoid clash with entrance test for Botany by Central University of Kashmir (CUK).

The move will allow the students to appear in the entrance exams at both the Universities. The KU as well as CUK had slated the exams for the ES and Botany respectively on September 20. The KU however announced change in the exam date soon after Greater Kashmir reported about the grievances of the students.

As per the fresh notification, the KU will now hold the entrance exam for ES on September 28 at 11 am.

The University has also postponed entrance exams for BA LLB course. “The BA LLB (five-years) earlier scheduled for September 25 at 2 pm has been postponed and now will be held on September 28 at 2 pm,” the notification read.

The candidates need not to download afresh admit card for appearing in the exams on new dates. “However, the admit card already downloaded shall remain valid and the entrance test venue shall remain unchanged,” it reads.

Meanwhile, Sher-i-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology (SKUAST)-Kashmir has scheduled the entrance test for various undergraduate courses on September 27, the day JEE advance exams are scheduled.

The clash in the exam dates has left the students in a fix. They have now appealed to the SKUAST-K authorities to reschedule the date of entrance so that aspirants do not miss the JEE advance exams.

Public Relation Officer (PRO) SKUAST ruled out any chance to postpone the test saying that the varsity has already finalised the arrangements.

“We have roped in various agencies for holding the exam. More than 36 exam centres have already been designated in Jammu as well as Kashmir,” he said, adding the university cannot modify the dates.