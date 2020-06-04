KU sets GAT criteria for admission to PG Biotechnology

Kashmir University has decided to offer admission to Masters Program in Biotechnology on the basis of Graduate Aptitude Test to be conducted by Regional Centre of Biotechnology, Delhi.

A statement said the online admission test is proposed to be conducted at different centers across the country and students who fulfill the eligibility conditions and qualify the GAT-B test and are interested in seeking admission to the program at KU can apply against the advertisement that will be issued by subsequently.

“Moreover students who have applied to MSc Biotechnology program in response to University notification No. 3, No: F (PG Admissions–20)/DACE/KU/20 dated 10-03-2020 are notified that their applications to the program are deemed to have been cancelled and they can claim full refund of their application fee,” said head, department of Biotechnology, Prof Khalid Fazili.

He said the admission will be based purely on GAT-B score and governed by University regulations.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Biotechnology (GAT-B) to be conducted by Regional Centre for Biotechnology, New Delhi on behalf of the Department of Biotechnology, government of India is the admission eligibility test for DBT-supported PG programs in various institutions. All students admitted to MSc Biotechnology program through GAT-B will be paid a stipend of Rs 5000 per month.