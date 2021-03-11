KU student group returns from 10-day heritage tour

A contingent of students from the University of Kashmir Thursday returned to the campus after their heritage tour to several parts of the country concluded.

The 10-day tour, which was flagged off by Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad, was organised by the varsity’s Department of Students Welfare (DSW) under the flagship Shikshit Bharat initiative.

Twenty-two postgraduate students were part the tour to historical places in Amritsar, Chandigarh, Ajmer, Jaipur, Delhi and Agra, including Golden Temple, Gobindgarh Fort, Ajmer Sharief, Hawa Mahal, India Amber Palace, Central Museum Jaipur, India Gate, Jamia Masjid, Akshardham Temple, Kalkaji Temple, Birla Mandir, Qutub Minar, Sirhind and Fatehgarh Sahib.

The student group—led by Zahid Jeelani, Junior Coordinator DSW—also visited Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University Katra and University of Rajasthan Jaipur, where they interacted with students and faculty members and also participated in some debates and academic discussions.

On their return to the campus, Dean of Students Welfare Prof Raies A Qadri received the students who shared their experiences and interactions during the 10-day tour.

They applauded the university authorities for meticulous planning of the tour as well as for appropriate arrangements made at different places. DSW officials G M Nayak and Waseem also accompanied the students.