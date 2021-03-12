KU students oppose fee hike

The 4th semester students of Kashmir University Friday opposed “fee hike” by the KU.

A group of aggrieved students said the government had slashed fee by Rs 1000 in 3rd semester in view of COVID-19. “However, the varsity has again hiked it and is charging Rs 2525 examination fee for 4th semester.”

The students said the KU has also issued another notice asking them to deposit “remaining admission fee”.

Last year, the students had deposit 50% of the admission fee and they had been told that the university will take a decision on relaxation of the remaining 50%. “But now the KU has notified students to deposit the rest of the fee. So, where is the relaxation?” the students asked.

Registrar, KU, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir said they did not announce any relaxation in admission fee last year. “In view of COVID19, we had asked the students to deposit 50% admission fee only till the issue of relaxation is finalized,” he said.

He said the issue was taken up with the government and the higher education department and it was decided that the department will announce “uniform relaxation” in fee. “But till date no such decision has been taken,” he said.

Secretary HED, Talat Parvez Ruhella admitted that the matter was under examination with the department and no final decision was taken so far.

“I will check the records and see what decision can be taken in this matter,” Ruhella said.