KU students oppose internal exams in offline mode

Kashmir University’s pharmaceutical department has decided to conduct ‘internal theory exams’ for B Pharma 4th semester through offline mode from November 20.

Surprisingly, the decision has been taken at a time when the KU hostels are closed owing to pandemic.

Greater Kashmir received scores of calls from the students saying that it won’t be possible for them to come to the university amid pandemic.

“Majority of students in our class comes from far off places. With no hostel facilities in the university, it will become difficult for us to appear in the exam at the university and then reach home on the same day,” the students said.

The students demanded that the department like other departments should hold the internal exam through online mode.

“How can we appear in person when the hostels are closed? How can the female students manage travelling from Kupwara, Anantnag or Baramulla and back home on same day?” a student asked.

“No other department in campus is holding offline exams and that too for internal assessment,” a student said.

Head of the Pharmaceutical department KU, Prof NahidTabassum said the instructions have been given to the concerned teachers to decide the mode of exam as per the convenience of the students.

“The respective teachers in consultation with the students will decide the mode of exam so that the students are not put to any unnecessary trouble in this pandemic,” she said.

The Dean Academic Affairs KU, Prof. Akbar Masood said: “If the students feel that the department decision is not in their interest, they can approach the administration to address their grievance.”