Editor's Picks, Srinagar, Today's Paper
Syed Rizwan Geelani
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 18, 2020, 11:35 PM

KU students oppose internal exams in offline mode

'How can we appear in person when hostels remain closed?’
Syed Rizwan Geelani
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 18, 2020, 11:35 PM
Representational Pic

Kashmir University’s pharmaceutical department has decided to conduct ‘internal theory exams’ for B Pharma 4th semester through offline mode from November 20.

Surprisingly, the decision has been taken at a time when the KU hostels are closed owing to pandemic.

Trending News

Delayed shifting of hospital: Bandipora residents stage protest

Representational Photo

Twelve civilians injured in Pulwama grenade attack

File Photo of Saifuddin Soz

Saifuddin Soz hits out at Amit Shah over 'Gupkar Gang' remark, says it shows India in poor light

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

DDC, Panchayat Polls: MHA orders deployment of 49 more CRPF battalions in J&K

Greater Kashmir received scores of calls from the students saying that it won’t be possible for them to come to the university amid pandemic.

“Majority of students in our class comes from far off places. With no hostel facilities in the university, it will become difficult for us to appear in the exam at the university and then reach home on the same day,” the students said.

The students demanded that the department like other departments should hold the internal exam through online mode.

Latest News

Delayed shifting of hospital: Bandipora residents stage protest

No headway in 4-laning of Boulevard Road

Representational Photo

9 die of COVID19 across J&K, 574 new cases

Representational Photo

26 lakh Kashmiris have recovered from COVID19 infection: Survey

“How can we appear in person when the hostels are closed? How can the female students manage travelling from Kupwara, Anantnag or Baramulla and back home on same day?” a student asked.

“No other department in campus is holding offline exams and that too for internal assessment,” a student said.

Head of the Pharmaceutical department KU, Prof NahidTabassum said the instructions have been given to the concerned teachers to decide the mode of exam as per the convenience of the students.

“The respective teachers in consultation with the students will decide the mode of exam so that the students are not put to any unnecessary trouble in this pandemic,” she said.

The Dean Academic Affairs KU, Prof. Akbar Masood said: “If the students feel that the department decision is not in their interest, they can approach the administration to address their grievance.”

Related News