KU to conduct BG 1st semester exam through online mode

University of Kashmir on Friday said it will conduct the BG 1st semester examination through online mode in view of the COVID19 pandemic.

“In view of COVID19 pandemic and the requirement of social distancing thereof, the Vice Chancellor has been pleased to authorise the conduct of BG 1st semester examination (batch 2020 Regular/Backlog/Fresh Private) through online mode strictly as per guidelines notified by the University through Assistant Registrar Academic,” said a notification issued by Controller of examination, KU.

It said practical examination in this regard shall also be conducted strictly as per the guidelines notified by the Assistant Registrar Academic, KU. The guidelines/notifications are available on the University website, it said.