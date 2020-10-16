KU to conduct pending 3rd,4th semester B Ed exam online

The Kashmir University (KU) has decided to conduct online the pending 3rd and 4th semester exam of 2017-batch B Ed students enrolled in its affiliated private colleges.

The delay in holding the exam has affected the students by stretching their two-year course to more than three years.

“We got admission in 2017 and our 1st and 2nd semester exams were held in May-June 2019. Two months later, there was disruption in the academic session because of abrogation of Article 370 and later due to COVID19,” a student said.

He said the KU administration chalked out a strategy for holding pending exams of undergraduate and postgraduate students, but there was no word on holding the pending B Ed exams.

However, the controller examination in KU, M Y Bhat said that the 3rd and 4th semester exam of B Ed students was due and will be conducted through online mode. “We are trying our best to notify their date sheet by the end of this month,” he said.

The controller said the decision to hold the exam online was taken as thousands of outside J&K students were enrolled in private B Ed colleges who are not able to travel to Kashmir.

“We have around 7000 students from outside states enrolled in these colleges and over 4000 students are locals,” controller examination said.

The controller examination said the existing digital platforms and software used in degree colleges and schools to conduct online exams have the capacity to adjust only 500 students at a time. “But the number of B Ed students is more than 10,000 for which our IT department is exploring all the options and possibilities to introduce a new software or hire some services by which all the students can appear in their exams at once,” he said.