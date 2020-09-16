KU to hold prog on implementation of NEP-2020

University of Kashmir (KU), in collaboration with J&K government is organizing a brainstorming session on implementation of National Education Policy (NEP-2020) at SKICC, here on September 20.

A statement said the University was organizing the one-day session which shall be addressed by President Ram Nath Kovind and Lt. Governor (LG) Manoj Kumar Sinha.

The programme shall comprise three technical sessions with presentations scheduled on various themes of the NEP by KK Sharma, advisor to the LG; Prof Ved Prakash, former UGC Chairman; Vice Chancellors of all five Universities in Kashmir; Director NIT, Srinagar and some College Principals.

Prof Talat Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor, KU said that during the sessions, the whole gamut of issues related to the implementation of the policy shall be discussed by stakeholders.