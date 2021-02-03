KU to partially resume offline classes from Feb 15

The authorities in Kashmir University (KU) have decided to start the offline classes for the last semester students from February 15

The decision was taken in a meeting convened on Wednesday by the Dean Academic Affairs KU, Prof. Akbar Masood.

“We have decided to resume offline classes for the last semester students from February 15 and hostels will be also kept open for these students only,” he said.

Greater Kashmir earlier reported that a committee headed by Dean academic affairs was constituted by KU administration for taking decision about resuming offline classes.

The decision to resume offline classes for the students has been taken in wake of the government order for universities and degree colleges to start offline classes for the students. Earlier, the government ordered that classwork in Universities and Colleges in summer zone areas of Jammu division will start from February 01 while as classwork in Universities and Degree Colleges of Kashmir division and winter zone areas of Jammu division will start from February 15.

The educational institutions were closed across J&K in March last year in wake of the covid19 outbreak.

“As per existing UGC guidelines there should be one person in each hostel room. If we will resume classes for all semesters then we have to kept hostels open for all the students but then it will be violation of UGC guidelines because we will have student rush in rooms and hostels mess as well,” Prof. Akbar Masood said, adding that they cannot compromise on the health of the students.

“We will resume offline classes and open hostels for students of all semesters in a phased manner. We will take a review of our decision periodically and decide about resuming offline classes for other semesters as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, the online classes for students of other semesters will continue till offline classes are resumed for students of all the semesters.

“Extension was given to the contractual faculty on the conditions that they will conduct online classes during winter vacations. They will continue to take online classes till offline classes resume for all semesters,” he said.

Prof. Akbar Masood further said resumption of offline classes will at least help the science students and those students which have practical components associated with the subjects.

“We want these students to at least attend practical classes physically which will be beneficial for them,” he said.

The dean said they will assess the data of the students of all the semesters accommodated in KU hostels before opening hostels.

“Every decision will be taken after taking all the precautionary measures to avoid the spread of covid19,” he said.