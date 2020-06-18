KU to re-examine proposal to do away with PG entrance exams

Authorities at University of Kashmir (KU) have put on hold the recommendations of an expert committee to do away with entrance exams to different postgraduate (PG) courses and shifting to the admissions on basis of merit in qualifying exams.

The recommendations have been withheld after the University Council headed by Chancellor, Lt Governor, GC Murmu asked the varsity to take a final decision by the end of this month.

The Academic and Monitoring Committee had earlier said it was not possible to conduct the entrance tests this year due to the ongoing COVID19 pandemic situation. It had recommended that the admission to different PG courses should be given on basis of the merit obtained by the students in their qualifying exams.

“The recommendations were put forth as the whole Valley was declared as red zone and as such it was not possible to conduct the tests,” said Dean Academic Affairs, KU Prof Akbar Masood.

He, however, said the recommendations were reviewed by the authorities after which it was decided to put them on hold.

The University has also issued a notification saying the decision taken with regard to grant of admission to the PG programs for the current academic session on basis of the merit obtained in the qualifying examination has been put in “abeyance”.

“Final decision as to whether the admission will be made on the basis of the merit of the qualifying exam or through entrance test will be taken in due course of time,” reads the notification issued by Assistant Registrar Academics, KU.

The varsity had put up the matter of granting admission in PG and integrated five year courses on basis of the merit, in the Council meeting convened by the J&K Lieutenant Governor.

“The University will most probably conduct the entrance test to grant admission to the PG courses,” said another official.

He said the Under Graduate Aptitude Test (UGAT) was scheduled on July 2 and the University has been designated as exam centre for Kashmiri students appearing in the competitive exam.

“So, the University will also take a lead from the test as it will help the administration to take a final decision,” he said.