KU to resume offline classes for PG 1st semester students from March 22

The authorities in Kashmir University have (KU) decided to resume the offline classes for the PG first semester students from March 22.

As per an order issued by Assistant Registrar Academic Affairs at KU in this regard, the varsity has also decided that the examination of all courses including Open Elective (OE) and General Elective (GE) will be conducted physically through off-line mode.

“The teaching departments where the number of students in a class exceeds more than 30 shall conduct the classes in a dual mode (offline/online) on a weekly basis to ensure safety of students and faculty by strictly observing COVID-19 SOP guidelines,” the order reads.

The decision to resume offline classes for first semester PG students has been taken following recommendations put forth by a committee constituted over the matter. The committee was headed by Dean of Academic Affairs of KU Prof Shabir A Bhat.

The order further states that the 3rd semester students of the 2019 batch will continue to attend the classes through online mode.

However, they shall attend the 4th semester classes in offline mode as and when they complete the online examination of 3rd semester, the order reads.

As per the order, all other examinations already started either in off-line or online mode shall remain unaffected.

“Notified COVID-19 Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) and other guidelines issued by the Government shall be followed in letter and spirit by all concerned,” the order reads.

Pertinently, the KU resumed offline classes for 4th semester students on February 14.

The government is going ahead with the resumption of offline classes in educational institutions at a time when positive cases of COVID-19 are reported from different colleges and schools.

The cases are being reported despite the strict directions issued by the government for adherence to the COVID-19 SoPs.

On Wednesday, the administration of Syed Mantaqi Memorial College of Nursing and Medical Technology (SMMCN&MT) of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) on Wednesday ordered the closure of offline classes till March 23 after few COVID-19 cases were reported there.

In a notice issued by the principal SMMCN&MT, the faculty and the students of the nursing college have been directed to mandatorily go for COVID-19 test as few students have been found COVID-19 positive.

“Besides this, the class work shall remain suspended for a period of one week till March 23,” the notice reads.

The faculty has been also informed to take online classes during the closure period.

As already reported, COVID-19 positive cases were detected from various schools and colleges across Kashmir as well.