Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 27, 2020, 11:54 PM

KU's COVID19 awareness program concludes

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 27, 2020, 11:54 PM
File Pic

The week-long mobile awareness cum essential kit distribution program on safety against COVID19, organised by University of Kashmir (KU), concluded in Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal and Anantnag districts on Monday.

The program was organized by Department of Students Welfare for specially-abled institutes and registered orphanages operating in the Valley.

Trending News
Representational Pic

High-speed Internet ban extended till August 19 in Jammu and Kashmir

Image Source: J&K Information Department

Vacancies of tehsildars to be filled soon in all J&K districts, says Div Com

File Pic: Habib Naqash/GK

67 travelers among 540 new cases in J&K, total crosses 19000 mark

File Pic Mian Qayoom

Will release HC bar leader Qayoom detained under PSA, J&K admin tells SC

The department along with around 30 student volunteers from various postgraduate departments of the University participated in the awareness campaign on safety against the COVID19 and distributed essential kits which include masks, hand sanitizers, liquid soaps, and informative pamphlets.

The drive was successfully conducted in four districts of the Valley during which a population of 3,400 was covered. They were provided with necessary kits along with hands-on-demonstrations regarding hand wash techniques, self isolation, self quarantine measures, use of hand sanitizers and other pivotal health talks regarding COVID19 by Prof Raies A Qadri, Dean Students Welfare.

The department visited the registered orphanages and specially-abled institutions of the districts, including child development services, Khag in Budgam, Gulshani Atfaal Yateem Khanaat Janglat Mandi, Anantnag, Al Masumeen Yateem Trust at Zadibal, Srinagar and Shahi Jeelan Yateem Trust at Zoonimar, Srinagar.

Latest News
Representational Pic

High-speed Internet ban extended till August 19 in Jammu and Kashmir

Image Source: J&K Information Department

Vacancies of tehsildars to be filled soon in all J&K districts, says Div Com

Image Source: J&K Information Department

Women entrepreneurs can further boost employment; generate attractive earnings among J&K youth: Sehrish Asgar

File Photo

Weekend Lockdown in Kathua from July 31

The department got appreciations from different quarters especially district administration and the efforts undertaken by the department were hailed the Vice Chancellor (VC), KU Prof Talat Ahmad, for the untutored sections of the society.

At culmination ceremony Prof Raies A Qadri thanked the VC for his support and cooperation for organizing the programme.

Related News