KU's COVID19 awareness program concludes

The week-long mobile awareness cum essential kit distribution program on safety against COVID19, organised by University of Kashmir (KU), concluded in Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal and Anantnag districts on Monday.

The program was organized by Department of Students Welfare for specially-abled institutes and registered orphanages operating in the Valley.

The department along with around 30 student volunteers from various postgraduate departments of the University participated in the awareness campaign on safety against the COVID19 and distributed essential kits which include masks, hand sanitizers, liquid soaps, and informative pamphlets.

The drive was successfully conducted in four districts of the Valley during which a population of 3,400 was covered. They were provided with necessary kits along with hands-on-demonstrations regarding hand wash techniques, self isolation, self quarantine measures, use of hand sanitizers and other pivotal health talks regarding COVID19 by Prof Raies A Qadri, Dean Students Welfare.

The department visited the registered orphanages and specially-abled institutions of the districts, including child development services, Khag in Budgam, Gulshani Atfaal Yateem Khanaat Janglat Mandi, Anantnag, Al Masumeen Yateem Trust at Zadibal, Srinagar and Shahi Jeelan Yateem Trust at Zoonimar, Srinagar.

The department got appreciations from different quarters especially district administration and the efforts undertaken by the department were hailed the Vice Chancellor (VC), KU Prof Talat Ahmad, for the untutored sections of the society.

At culmination ceremony Prof Raies A Qadri thanked the VC for his support and cooperation for organizing the programme.