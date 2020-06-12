KUTA hails KU performance in NIRF ranking

Kashmir University Teachers’ Association (KUTA) on Friday hailed the varsity for securing 48th rank in NIRF ranking among the universities and overall 78th rank among the institutions of higher learning in the country. In a statement, the KUTA said the “outstanding performance” of the University of Kashmir was the “proud moment for all of us.”

The Association congratulated all stakeholders including teachers, officers, non-teaching staff, scholars, and students of the KU for achieving the “remarkable feat.” “The Vice Chancellor has enriched the processes of national recognition of the University of Kashmir by developing a desirable environment for such endeavors,” he said.