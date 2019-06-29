KWT holds medical camp at Rakh-e-Arth

Kashmir Welfare Trust (KWT) organised a free medical camp at Rakh-e-Arth here.

Over 450 people availed free medical consultation during the camp which was conducted by doctors from several hospitals.

At Rakh-e-Arth, the population comprises mostly Dal dwellers who were rehabilitated after government provided each dislocated family land for construction of house.

Noted psychiatrist Dr Mushtaq Margoob, who is also patron of KWT had made several visits to the locality before deciding to establish medical camp.

“People in this locality are those who have been dislodged and dislocated. They have been amputated as an organ from the community where they have been part and parcel since generations. They have been doing tourist trade at Dalgate area or a business related to it. You don’t have any such businesses around Rakh-e-Arth,” he said.

“This is just like an inland. You have dislocated them enmasse without providing them a basic need of sustaining life, not to say a good quality life,” he said

He added that even basic needs of spending life collectively are missing here. “Entire population including men, women and children are suffering here. So, they have adjustment related problems because a labourer has to go from this place to Dalgate. This place has no transport facilities as well,” he said.

He said that local population at Rakh-e-Arth are suffering from many multiple non-communicable diseases like diabetes, cardiac and hypertension, hypothyroid, severe depression, and psychiatric issues.”

“This is not just a mere medical camp but means to ensure these people get connected with kind of public service facilities. There were specialist doctors from tertiary care and other hospitals. It is not that we came here and asked them what your problem is. It was done on scientific basis,” he said.

Dr Margoob stressed that the locality needs immediate medical dispensary and a school. “This community is without any dispensary and school facility. These both need to be established immediately here. That will prevent drug abuse,” he said. Local population lauded the initiative to provide them medicare facilities.