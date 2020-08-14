Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 14, 2020, 11:08 PM

KWT lays foundation stone of 2 houses at Rakhi Arth

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 14, 2020, 11:08 PM

Kashmir Welfare Trust (KWT) on Thursday held a foundation stone laying event at Rakhi Arth, Bay 5-Bemina here.

The event was attended by numerous personalities, volunteers and dwellers of the colony, a statement said. It said moved by the plight of two deserving downtrodden families living near Bund Rajbagh, KWT, with the active support of Moral Education Environment and Relief Council of Private Schools Association J&K (PSAJK) and Food for Poor Group (FPG) took the initiative.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Civilian shot dead in south Kashmir's Pulwama

GK Photo

Truck parked near Jawahar Tunnel goes up in flames, driver escapes unhurt

Representational Photo

66 travelers among 532 new covid-19 cases; J&K tally crosses 28K mark

Representational Pic

COVID19: Two more deaths take Bandipora toll to 21

Chairman KWT, Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo thanked PSAJK and FPG) for their help and support. The beneficiaries for whom the two housing units will be constructed were living in miserable condition in doonga boats which were at the verge of sinking. The foundation stone was laid by GN Var, President PSAJK.

Wangnoo thanked all who rendered their support for the noble cause. The houses are expected to be ready within few months and the beneficiaries will be rehabilitated subsequently.

Related News