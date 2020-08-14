KWT lays foundation stone of 2 houses at Rakhi Arth

Kashmir Welfare Trust (KWT) on Thursday held a foundation stone laying event at Rakhi Arth, Bay 5-Bemina here.

The event was attended by numerous personalities, volunteers and dwellers of the colony, a statement said. It said moved by the plight of two deserving downtrodden families living near Bund Rajbagh, KWT, with the active support of Moral Education Environment and Relief Council of Private Schools Association J&K (PSAJK) and Food for Poor Group (FPG) took the initiative.

Chairman KWT, Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo thanked PSAJK and FPG) for their help and support. The beneficiaries for whom the two housing units will be constructed were living in miserable condition in doonga boats which were at the verge of sinking. The foundation stone was laid by GN Var, President PSAJK.

Wangnoo thanked all who rendered their support for the noble cause. The houses are expected to be ready within few months and the beneficiaries will be rehabilitated subsequently.