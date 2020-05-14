KWT starts distribution of 'Eid food kits' among needy

To provide helping hand to needy amid the COVID19 lockdown, Kashmir Welfare Trust (KWT) Thursday started distribution of food kits among the needy in view of the upcoming Eid.

The packets, named as “Eid Food Kits” contain special products to be used on festival like bakery and other things, besides essential commodities.

“We pack same quality of food grains for our needy people in packets what we eat ourselves at home,” said a volunteer.

The packets are being distributed among needy families already identified by the volunteers.

“Our effort is no family or an individual sleeps hungry. Presently, amid COVID19 lockdown, we are helping people on two lines – food and medicines,” said Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo, Chairman of Trust.

There are some other NGOs who provide assistance to KWT in this noble cause. “We send prescription of an individual to Help Poor Voluntarily Trust and they send the required medicines,” Wangoo said.

Wangoo said they were working to help the society in this hour of crisis. He thanked the volunteers for their enthusiasm and passion.