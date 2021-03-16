Ladies' special bus service disappears from city roads

The much-hyped ladies’ special bus service launched in Kashmir over four years ago has disappeared from city roads.

Many passengers said that some of these buses are seen on Srinagar roads ferrying both male and female passengers, with the ‘ladies’ word coated by the duct tape.

As the educational institutions across Kashmir were opened a few weeks ago, females, mostly students, say that boarding overloaded buses makes their travel miserable.

The service which was launched by the Mehbooba Mufti-led government in mid-2016 was highly appreciated.

“During the peak hours of morning and evening, scores of female students are left stranded as we cannot board jam-packed and overloaded public transport,” said Mantasha, a student.

During 2016 the service based on 5 buses was launched by SRTC. “I remember, we used to wait eagerly for the ladies special bus at KU Hazratbal campus. Ladies felt comfortable in these buses,” said Saima, a post graduation pass out from KU.

A senior SRTC official said that service was disrupted first following abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 and then due to COVID lockdown. “Since then it could never get back on track. There were five ladies special buses, three of them ran on city roads while two in Baramulla and Anantnag each. Right now these buses are plying like normal buses in Srinagar rather than as ladies special,” he said.

Another official said that as educational institutions have opened, the SRTC will make sure to use all the five buses as ladies special service in Srinagar soon. “Many female students approached us in this regard. We will make sure to resume service and our focus will be educational institutions like Kashmir University and other city colleges,” he said.