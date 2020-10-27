Lal Bazar residents demand shifting of open garbage point

The residents of Lal Bazar, Saderbal and its adjacent areas appealed Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) to shift the garbage collection point to safer place.

They said the open garbage collection point situated near GD Goenka School attracts dogs, cows and horses hampering movement of commuters.

They added that the foul smell from the open garbage collection point cause inconvenience to residents.

In an e-mail, another group of residents said demanded immediate shifting of the open garbage collection point to some other place.

SMC Chief Sanitation Officer Mudasir Banday said that garbage is immediately lifted from this open collection point twice a day.

“Further, SMC is in a process to close down all open garbage collection points in Srinagar in next few weeks. The grievance of residents of Lal Bazaar will be redressal shortly,” he said.