LAWDA carries out demolition drive

Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) on Saturday carried out demolition drive in several areas here.

A statement said the enforcement wing of the LAWDA carried out the drive in Habak, Siadakadal and Rainawari areas of the city.

“During the drive, four illegal constructions including three tin walls and one plinth were demolished,” said the statement.

It said the illegal structures were constructed taking undue advantage of COVID19 lockdown. “Two FIRs have been lodged against the illegal constructions as a deterrent and an alternative measure,” said the statement. Meanwhile earth filling was removed at Nishat near LAWDA parking, said the statement.