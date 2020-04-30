LAWDA carries out demolition drive

Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) on Thursday carried out a demolition drive in several areas here, demolishing eight illegal structures.

A statement said the drive was carried out in Baghwanpora-Lal Bazar, NFR, Ishber, Laam and upper Braine-Manzgam under the supervision of enforcement officer.

The statement said eight illegal constructions/structures were demolished including two three-storey houses, two two-storey houses, two tin walling, one roofing and one shop.

“Amid COVID19 when there is lockdown, miscreants are taking undue advantage and indulging in illegal constructions. All such unscrupulous elements will not be allowed to carry out any illegal constructions,” said the statement.

The LAWDA asked the people residing within the jurisdiction of the Authority not to go for any sort of illegal constructions/encroachments since the enforcement wing will continue with demolition of illegal constructions.

“Moreover tripper/load carrier owners are directed not to carry any type of construction material in the prohibited area of Dal/ Nigeen Lakes without proper permission from the agencies concerned,” said the statement.