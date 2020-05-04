LAWDA carries out demolition drive

Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) on Monday carried out a demolition drive in different areas here.

A statement said the drive was launched under the supervision of enforcement officer of the LAWDA in Saidakadal, Ashaibagh and Dhobhi Ghat, Shalimar areas during which three illegal constructions and structures were demolished.

“The demolition squad razed one double-storey house, one single storey house, tin walling, seized tin sheets and timber and removed illegally dumped earth filling with the help of JCB and trippers,” said the statement.

The statement said it has been observed that unscrupulous elements taking advantage of COVID19 lockdown were resorting to illegal constructions and encroachment.

“People residing within the LAWDA jurisdiction are warned not to go for any sort of constructions and encroachment as the enforcement wing will continue with demolition of drive,” said the statement. “Moreover tripper/load carrier owners are directed not to carry any type of construction material in the prohibited area of Dal and Nigeen Lakes without proper permission from the agencies concerned.”