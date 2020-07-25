LAWDA carries out demolition drive

Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) on Saturday carried out a demolition drive Bonigam area of Shalimar, on the city outskirts.

A statement said the drive was carried out by Enforcement Wing of LAWDA during which two illegal constructions including on concrete hut and a plinth with some concrete block bricks over it were demolished in Dossari Nallah, Bonigam.

The statement said these illegal structures were raised in brazen violation of the laws and the violators had not even bothered to seek any “No Objection Certificate” from the authorities concerned.

The statement said one more illegal construction of a single-storey house was going on at Lashkari Mohalla, NFR and this too was immediately demolished.

The authorities have cautioned people from carrying out any sort of construction without permission from the authorities concerned. “Any construction carried out in violation of the laws will be demolished and the violators will be strictly punished,” said the statement.