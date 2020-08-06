LAWDA carries out demolition drive

Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) on Thursday carried out a demolition drive here.

A statement said the drive was carried out by the Authority’s Enforcement Wing during which two illegal constructions of single-storey house and tin walling was demolished at Lashkari Mohalla in Green belt area here.

“The structures were set-up illegally taking undue advantage of COVID19 lockdown. Besides an illegal earth filling was also removed at Nishat near LAWDA parking,” said the statement.

The statement said amid the corona lockdown, miscreants were taking undue advantage and indulging in illegal constructions. “All such miscreants are warned against any sort of violation or raising illegal construction. Those found involved shall be dealt with as per law,” said the statement.