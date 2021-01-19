LAWDA conducts demolition drive

The Enforcement Wing of Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) today conducted demolition drive at Nowpora, Bagh-i-Roop Singh Miskeen Bagh, Chandpora Harwan and Saderbal areas here.

During the demolition drive, several structures were demolished. “However the demolition squad faced stiff resistance at Nowpora and Bagh-i-Roop Singh Miskeen Bagh from the assembled crowd resulting in injuries to one demolition squad member namely Mehraj-ud-din Khanday,” an official statement said. The drive was led by Enforcement Officer LAWDA Showkat Hussain Kawa.