LAWDA conducts demolition drive

Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) on Monday carried out a demolition drive in several areas here.

A statement said during the drive carried out by the enforcement wing of LAWDA at Nigeen, Rainawari and green belt area of Lashkari Mohalla, two two-storey houses and one single-storey house was demolished on the spot.

The statement said the a drive was launched against people, who have encroached green area from Nehru Park Ghat to Nishat Ghat, by way of raising temporary barbeque shelters, view cutters and open air restaurants.

The statement said these temporary shelters were removed and the items in the shape of tables, chairs and tripals were seized by the demolition squad of LAWDA.

Moreover, the statement said, a spontaneous night naka drive was being conducted regularly against the tippers for carrying illegal construction material.

The statement said several tippers have been seized by the enforcement wing for carrying the material without permission and FIRs have been lodged.

The statement said people residing within the jurisdiction of LAWDA and in the lake were once again directed not to go for any sort of illegal constructions, encroachments, as the enforcement wing will continue with demolition of illegal constructions, removal of encroachments, in future as well.

The statement said the tipper and load carrier owners were directed not to carry or ferry any construction material in the prohibited area of Dal and Nigeen Lakes without permission and in case anybody was found indulging in the illegal activity action will be initiated as per the law.