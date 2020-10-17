Srinagar, Today's Paper
UPDATED: October 18, 2020, 12:59 AM

LAWDA conducts demolition drive

UPDATED: October 18, 2020, 12:59 AM
The Enforcement Wing of Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) today conducted demolition drive in various areas.

The drive was launched within the jurisdiction of LAWDA under the supervision of Enforcement Officer in the area of Chandpora Harwan, Lashkari Mohalla NFR, Teilbal, Saida Kadal,Mianshah Saheb Rainawari and Bagh-i-Roop Singh Nowpora. “During the demolition drive four single storeys & three plinths shuttering, which were raised illegally were demolished and  removed on the spot,” LAWDA said in a statement.

