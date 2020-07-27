LAWDA convenes 108th meeting

J&K Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) on Monday convened its 108th meeting here.

A statement said under the Control of Building Operation Act -1988, the Authority convened the meeting under the chairmanship of Vice Chairman LAWDA, Tufail Matto.

Besides, Fayaz Khan, Chief Town Planner, Haroon, Tehsildar North and other members from PHE, PDD, Nazool and SMC participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, the statement said, 26 cases were discussed of which 14 cases were approved. Besides, the statement said, 11 cases were deferred for want of clarifications and one case was rejected.

“The applicants whose cases were decided in the meeting have been requested to attend the office of Secretary LAWDA once the minutes of the meeting are uploaded on the official website of the Authority,” said the statement.