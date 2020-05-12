LAWDA demolishes 12 illegal constructions

Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) on Tuesday carried out a demolition drive in several areas here.

A statement said the drive was carried out under the supervision of enforcement officer, LAWDA, in different areas including Brein, Shalimar; Teilbal, Wangut; Syed Colony, Nishat; Lashkari Mohalla, Laam and Dhobi mohalla, Shalimar.

“During the drive 12 illegal constructions/structures which included two roofing, wooden shed, two double-storey structures, plinth, compound walling and two single-storey structures were demolished. Also encroachment on the road in the shape of iron ladder was removed and seized at Shalimar. Moreover, Illegal earth filling which was dumped in order to build road near Dachigam was also removed,” said the statement.