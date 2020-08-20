LAWDA procures high capacity deweeding machines

Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) on Thursday said it has procured indigenously built high capacity deweeding machine for conservation of lakes in Srinagar.

A statement said the machines were procured along with two 100 ton capacity Dumb Barges, one Self Propelled Barge and one Weed Transfer Crane from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) New Delhi, at Rs four crore. “All the mechanical equipments have been received by LAWDA today except one 100 metric ton capacity Barge which is held up at Ramban due to road blockade and is expected to reach once the road reopens,” said the statement. It said the trial operation of deweeding machines shall start within a day or two once launching of the machine in the Dal Lake was completed.

Initially this set of indigenous machines shall be operated in Hazratbal Basin and its effectiveness shall be monitored while operating it in two shifts. It is expected the machines will extract and remove lily weeds to the extent of about 500Tons on daily basis. The Vice Chairman, LAWDA conveyed if the set of machines proves to be successful, similar arrangement shall be proposed for Nishat basin as well which will have a greater impact in controlling growth of weeds in Dal and Nigeen Lakes.