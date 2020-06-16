LAWDA resumes dredging of Brari Numbal lagoon

Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) has resumed dredging of Brari Numbal lagoon here.

The Vice Chairman, LAWDA, Tufail Matto, flanked by members of engineering wing, visited the lagoon and took stock of the works under execution.

He said around 20,000 cums were expected to be dredged out in order to deepen the lagoon and restore water quality.

“Besides, several developmental works were also in progress for beautification of lagoon vis-à-vis walkway around it for tourists and additional facility of kiosks and jetties,” Mattoo said.

He said to further beautify the lagoon, footpath for pedestrian, foodstreet, Ornamental Street lights, fountains and solid waste management by providing dustbins around the lagoon were being taken up under AMRUT and PMDP.